Police appeal for information following man found with unexplained injuries, Whakatāne
Thursday, 18 May 2023, 12:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
In the early Hours of this morning, 18 May, a man was
located with serious injuries in a car park on Garaway
Street, Whakatāne.
The man remains in a critical
condition in Whakatāne Hospital.
Police are working
to determine the circumstances that led to the man being
injured.
Cordons are in place between Tuhoe Avenue,
and Garaway Avenue along the Wainuitewhara Stream.
If
you have any information that may assist Police in our
investigation, please contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number:
230510/3058.
Alternatively, information can be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
