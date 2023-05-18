Police appeal for information following man found with unexplained injuries, Whakatāne

In the early Hours of this morning, 18 May, a man was located with serious injuries in a car park on Garaway Street, Whakatāne.

The man remains in a critical condition in Whakatāne Hospital.

Police are working to determine the circumstances that led to the man being injured.

Cordons are in place between Tuhoe Avenue, and Garaway Avenue along the Wainuitewhara Stream.

If you have any information that may assist Police in our investigation, please contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number: 230510/3058.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

