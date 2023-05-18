Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor And Councillor Hills To Attend World Climate Industry Expo

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and Chair of the Planning, Environment and Parks Committee Councillor Richard Hills leave next week for a four-day trip to Busan, South Korea.

The Mayor and Councillor Hills will attend the World Climate Industry EXPO 2023 from 25th – 27th May.

The Mayor was invited to join the ‘City Summit’, a Roundtable discussion on “Green Smart Cities” and “Carbon Neutrality” and will present Auckland’s carbon-neutral strategies and successes while learning from other cities about their approach to the environment. Mayor Brown will also sign the “Joint Declaration of the City Mayors Roundtable” reaffirming Auckland’s climate commitments.

Mayor Brown and Councillor Hills will also visit exhibitions on the latest energy technologies and policies and attend a leader’s summit on Carbon-Free Shipping. Councillor Hills will also attend “The New York Times, A New Climate” as part of the programme.

As the second largest city of the Republic of Korea, Busan is also one of the country’s most important marine cities, with its port being the sixth busiest in the world.

Busan has been a valued sister city of Auckland since 1996 and the Mayor hopes his visit will contribute to that ongoing relationship, and provide ideas about innovative and efficient ways for cities to tackle climate change.

The theme of the conference is "Rising above the Climate Crisis towards Sustainable Prosperity".

The Mayor departs Auckland on the morning of Thursday 25th May and returns the morning of Monday May 29th.

Auckland Council Chief Sustainability Officer Matthew Blaikie will also be part of the delegation. There is no cost to the ratepayer.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Mayor of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares... More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>




Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today. Reports show that Loafers Lodge did not have functioning sprinklers... More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 