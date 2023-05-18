Police appeal for information after body located, Mount Maunganui

Tauranga Police are making enquiries after a deceased man was located on Tuesday 16 May in Mount Maunganui.

At around 7.45am, Police were notified that a body was located by a member of the public near the Whareroa boat ramp.

Police have since confirmed the identity of the man, he was Eugene Nicholas, 37, of Tauranga.

Police extend their condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

Police are now investigating the exact circumstances that led to Mr Nicholas’ death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or has information that can assist Police in our enquiries is asked to come forward.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who saw or spoke with Mr Nicholas in the week leading up to 16 May.

Information can be provided to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Please reference file number 230516/6200.

© Scoop Media

