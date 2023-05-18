Fatality, Whangamatā



Police can confirm that a person has been located deceased, following a search and rescue operation in the Whangamatā area.

Police SAR personnel and volunteers have been searching through the early hours of this morning after receiving a report of an overdue mountain-biker at around 1.30am.

Our thoughts are with the person’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Police would like to thank everyone who assisted with the search efforts.

The death will be refererred to the Coroner.



© Scoop Media

