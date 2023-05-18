Fatality, Whangamatā
Thursday, 18 May 2023, 1:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a person has been located
deceased, following a search and rescue operation in the
Whangamatā area.
Police SAR personnel and volunteers
have been searching through the early hours of this morning
after receiving a report of an overdue mountain-biker at
around 1.30am.
Our thoughts are with the person’s
family and friends at this difficult time.
Police
would like to thank everyone who assisted with the search
efforts.
The death will be refererred to the
Coroner.
