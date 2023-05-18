Police seize vehicles following Anzac Day dangerous driving

Inspector Rakana Cook, Relieving Area Commander for Counties Manukau East:

Police continue to investigate a large group of dirt bike riders who were driving dangerously throughout parts of Auckland on Anzac Day and are making progress in identifying those involved and holding them to account.

This week, Police executed three search warrants in Takanini, Pakuranga, and Ōtara where three vehicles of interest were located and seized.

These vehicles were seen driving in a dangerous manner alongside the dirt bikes that day (25 April).

The registered owners of these vehicles have been identified and were served a notice under the Land Transport Act to provide details of the driver at the time.

Those enquiries remain ongoing and will be followed up to ensure we hold those persons driving to account.

We are pleased with the progress we are making in relation to this incident. Additional search warrants and enquiries are likely and a dedicated team continues to gather evidence through CCTV and witness statements.

It’s incredibly frustrating for Police when riders have absolutely no regard for the safety of others and their behaviour is putting lives at risk.

This is not a new issue and Police have been carrying out enforcement work to target this behaviour but it is complex and not something which Police can solve alone.

Members of the public who come across these riders should focus on keeping themselves safe and contact Police if it is safe to do so.

Anyone with further information relating to dirt bike riders illegally on our roads are asked to help Police by phoning 111 if it is happening now and 105 after the fact.

HOW YOU CAN REPORT:

Contact Police by calling our 105 phone service

Report matters online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Make a report through Community Roadwatch on the Police website

Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

