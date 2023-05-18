Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Māori Population Estimates: Mean Year Ended 31 December 2022

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

Estimates of the Māori ethnic population of New Zealand by age and sex.

Key facts

This release contains the provisional estimate of the national Māori ethnic population for the mean year ended 31 December 2022, and includes an update to the provisional estimates back to 31 December 2020.

The mean year ended population is the average population over the year, based on the estimated population at the end of each quarter.

For mean year ended December 2022:

  • the Māori ethnic population grew by 17,000 (1.9 percent annual increase compared with the mean year ended December 2021)
  • New Zealand’s estimated Māori ethnic population was 891,600
  • there were 447,500 Māori females and 444,100 Māori males.

During the December 2022 year:

  • natural increase (births minus deaths) was 12,900. The balance of Māori population gain is made up of net migration and net inter-ethnic mobility (those changing their ethnic identification to include Māori, minus those no longer including Māori in their ethnic identification).

Estimates are only available at the national level.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

