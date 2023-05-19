Operation Honeydew – Arrests Made In Tasman District For Drugs

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye, Tasman Organised Crime

unit.

Two men have been arrested in Blenheim this week as part of a seven-month operation into the importation and sale of illicit drugs in the area.

A search warrant was executed on Wednesday 17 May by the Tasman Police Organised Crime Unit and New Zealand Customs, as part of the joint Police and New Zealand Customs Operation Honeydew.

Approximately 1.8kg of MDMA, with an approximate street value of $540,000, and 29g of ketamine, with an approximate street value of $7250 were located.

Three vehicles and more than $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency were also seized as part of asset recovery action.

A 22-year-old man appeared in the Blenheim District Court today charged with 19 counts of importation of a Class B controlled drug MDMA, possession of MDMA for supply and possession of ketamine. He was remanded in custody to reappear on 22 May.

A 23-year-old is due to appear on Monday 22 of May, charged with being a party to importing MDMA.

The Tasman Organised Crime Unit commenced Operation Honeydew in Blenheim during November 2022.

To date Police and New Zealand Customs have seized about 4L of liquid MDMA with an approximate street value of over more than $1 million, 130g of crystal MDMA with an estimated street value of over $39,000 and 100g of ketamine with an estimated street value of $32,000.

Enquiries are continuing and further arrests cannot be ruled out.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye of the Tasman Organised Crime Unit says, “Police thank the New Zealand Customs staff for their vigilance at the border and assistance with this investigation. Together we will continue to investigate, and hold to account, those involved in the importation and distribution of controlled drugs in New Zealand.

“Police are committed to investigating both individuals and organised criminal groups who cause harm to the community through the distribution of controlled drugs.

“We will ensure all legal steps possible are taken to disrupt their criminal activity, to put them before the court and to seize any assets or profits accumulated as a result.”

Acting Chief Customs Officer, Rachael Manning, praised the work of Police and Customs teams this week, taking drugs estimated to be worth more than half a million dollars off the streets and prevented the subsequent economic and social harm they could cause.

“Customs used its Detector Dogs, Investigators, and other specialist teams in the operation,” Rachael Manning said.

If anyone has any information regarding the distribution of controlled drugs, they can contact police in confidence on 105 if it is after the fact or 111 if it Is happening now or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

