Collaboration The Focus In Meeting With New Conservation Minister

Monday, 22 May 2023, 9:20 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

A meeting between new Conservation Minister, Willow-Jean Prime, the Northland Regional Council and the Department of Conservation has highlighted the shared goals that local and central government have for Taitokerau, the council says.

Council Chair Tui Shortland says the Thursday 27 April meeting with the Minister - who is also the Minister for Youth, Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage and Associate Minister of Health - had been productive.

Among topics discussed had been the aspirations for areas of the Hikurangi Swamp to be potentially retired and be restored back to a wetland as well as the ongoing work looking at a joint NRC and DOC wild deer eradication plan that proposes a seven-year programme to achieve a wild deer free Taitokerau.

Also the NRC noted a recent Environment Court decision that has confirmed regional councils can restrict fisheries activities to protect biodiversity and which has established two new marine protected areas in Taitokerau.

Chair Shortland says it’s important for both the regional council and DOC to work collaboratively for the region and its people.

The council had congratulated Minister Prime for her recent elevation to Cabinet and looked forward to working with her in the future.

"We look forward to working on shared goals with the Minister of Conservation, who is also our local Northland MP and we will continue to proactively advocate for Taitokerau to advance future opportunities."

Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
