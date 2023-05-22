Workplace Death - Christchurch
Monday, 22 May 2023, 12:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services were called to the scene of a
workplace incident at Hagley Park this morning.
Sadly,
one person died at the scene.
Police were notified
just after 9.50am.
The matter has been referred to
WorkSafe and the Coroner.
No further information is
available at this
stage.
