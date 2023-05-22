Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Workplace Death - Christchurch

Monday, 22 May 2023, 12:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services were called to the scene of a workplace incident at Hagley Park this morning.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

Police were notified just after 9.50am.

The matter has been referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.

No further information is available at this stage.

