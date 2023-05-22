Cambridge Police Arrest Eight People Following A Series Of Dishonesty Crimes

Eight people have been arrested and charged in relation to a series of burglaries and thefts in Cambridge recently.

Since the beginning of May, Cambridge has experienced an increase in this type of offending.

As the result of a thorough investigation, Police have been able to link these offences to a number of offenders.

At this stage, 34 charges have been laid, including burglary and shoplifting.

“Retail crime will not be tolerated, and we will continue to investigate this type of offending.

"We work hard to hold offenders to account to ensure the safety of our community,” says Cambridge Sergeant Ben Joll.

"We'd like to thank retailers and the community for their quick actions alerting Police to many of these offences, which in some cases have allowed us to apprehend offenders attempting to flee."

Our communities can help us crack down on crime by continuing to report incidents - where there is criminal or anti-social behaviour occurring right now, call 111.

Other information can be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

