Hurunui Recyclers Do Their Bit For Kidney Patients And Their Families

A record 24 sacks of wine bottle lids from Hurunui recyclers have gone to assist Canterbury kidney-failure patients and their families over the 2022-2023 year.

Hurunui District Council supports the Amberley Lions Club by collecting aluminium wine bottle lids at Hurunui transfer stations, which are picked up by the Lions Club and sold for metal recycling. Proceeds are donated to the Christchurch Kidney Society.

Council’s Waste Minimisation Team Leader Sally Cracknell said the amount represented a significant increase from the 2021-2022 year, which netted a total of 13 sacks. “It’s only beaten by the 2019-2020 year, which had included unused lids from the district’s wineries, inflating the amount to 32 sacks,” said Cracknell.

Christchurch Kidney Society Manager Jo Houghton said the support of rural communities was invaluable. “The funds raised from the wine bottle lids goes to support our younger members to do what they love — whether it’s a hobby or a passion —and what supports their mental health. This could be ballet lessons or Driver Licence education.”

Amberley Lions President Simon Mather said Amberley Lions were proud to be part of a line of organisations making the initiative a reality, with the revenue raised flowing back to Canterbury communities.

For Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black, the issue is personal. The mayor and her family walked a difficult path when their daughter, Rachael, was diagnosed with diabetes at age 13 and, despite keeping good control of her diabetes, at age 28 her kidneys failed. She required dialysis for a period of two years before being considered for a kidney transplant. Both her parents were not able to offer a kidney as they were not considered a sufficiently good match. Rachael’s nephrologist suggested she go on the donor list and she received the gift of life with a double transplant of a new kidney and pancreas in 2012. This has been life changing for Rachael and her family.

“Being able to support patients and other families travelling the same path through this initiative is incredibly rewarding. Not only are we supporting our Canterbury families in need but we’re doing what’s right for the environment,” said Mayor Black.

Cracknell said that while glass wine bottles were recyclable, their aluminium lids would otherwise go to landfill. “This is a great way to recycle these. I’m thrilled at how our local households have supported this project.”

Cracknell reminded recyclers that beer bottle tops aren’t included in the initiative.

Aluminium wine bottle lids can be dropped off to the locations below:

Amberley (weighbridge), Cheviot, Culverden, Hanmer Springs and Waiau transfer stations

Amberley, Amuri, Cheviot and Hanmer Springs libraries

