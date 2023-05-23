Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Repeat Offender Angler Pleads Guilty To Four Charges

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 9:22 am
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

A repeat offender dealt with by Fish & Game was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling $3,530 in the Timaru District Court for multiple sports fishing offences committed at the Mackenzie Basin hydro canals.

The hydro canal fishery is the most popular freshwater sports fishery in New Zealand.

Tare Tare of Ashburton pleaded guilty to four charges against the Conservation Act in the Timaru District Court on Thursday, 17 May.

Tare was convicted of: fishing without a sports fishing licence; providing false and misleading information to a ranger; exceeding the daily bag limit; and continuing to fish after having already taken a daily bag.

Tare’s offending was detected during a night-time compliance operation undertaken by Fish & Game Rangers during Labour Weekend 2022.

Tare claimed he held a valid sports fish licence; however, subsequent enquires showed this to be false. Tare was also found to have exceeded his daily bag limit of two sports fish and was still fishing when approached by Fish & Game Rangers.

In determining the penalty, Community Magistrate O’Brien took into consideration Tare’s previous history of similar offending, which took place only four years ago.

Every person fishing for sports fish, including trout and salmon, is required under the Conservation Act to purchase and hold a valid sports fishing licence.

Daily bag limits are set by Fish & Game to ensure the sustainability of the fishing resource for future generations; anglers who exceed bag limits put sustainability at risk.

Central South Island Compliance Coordinator Hamish Stevens said, "While it was disappointing our rangers encountered repeat offending, this result sends a clear message to those who flout the rules that offending of this nature will be taken seriously by the Courts".

"Anglers who are tempted to break the rules or fish without a sports fishing licence need to realise they are risking criminal conviction and fines."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 

National Party: Hipkins Needs A Commitment On India FTA Today

With Canada and India announcing a trade agreement, Chris Hipkins must secure a commitment to restart negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Modi. More>>



Government: NZ’s Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project

The Government is partnering with New Zealand Steel to deliver New Zealand’s largest emissions reduction project to date, with half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel to be replaced with electricity to recycle scrap steel. More>>


National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 