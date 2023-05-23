Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Youth Hub Opening Kicks Off Crime Prevention Fund Initiatives

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 9:40 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

On Friday 19 May, Hamilton City Council celebrated the opening of a youth support hub; the first on a list of crime prevention initiatives to be rolled out for the city.

The hub, called Kimi Manaakitanga, is a drop-in centre to provide services and facilities for at-risk youth aged 12-24. The hub is an initiative of community organisation, Kirikiriroa Family Services Trust, with funding and support from both Council and the police.

Through providing safe accommodation, guidance, entertainment, mentorship and other services for youth, Kimi Manaakitanga hub is the first of 14 Council-supported programmes being rolled out in the city to prevent crime.

To identify these initiatives, Council has been working in collaboration with key agencies to play a positive role and complement the crime prevention work already underway.

Mayor Paula Southgate acknowledges that Council is not the primary player in crime prevention but believes that strong partnerships have been successful in securing Government financial support for opportunities like Kimi Manaakitanga.

“Crime is first and foremost a police issue - but Council is doing what we can to support a whole-of-community approach to crime prevention,” said Mayor Southgate.

“The opening of Kimi Manaakitanga is the first project on our list of matched funding initiatives. I am delighted to see this facility open and begin supporting some of our city’s most vulnerable young people.”

The 14 projects include a range of other initiatives from target hardening, infrastructure such as CCTV and licence plate recognition, through to youth mentoring and support.

“I am determined to continue to work with the police and our other partners as best we can, to develop a safer city for all,” said Mayor Southgate.

“We are grateful for Government support and funding to address the important issues being faced by Hamilton Kirikiriroa.”

Kirikiriroa Family Services Trust CEO, Dr Nicole Coupe, was pleased to see the hub and its support programmes now open to the public.

“The rangatahi (youth) hub programme is rangatahi-led with their dreams and aspirations for a place where they feel safe to play, stay and grow,” said Dr Coupe.

“Kirikiriroa Family Services Trust aims to support, empower, and enable rangatahi to meet their hopes, dreams and desires.”


Friday’s youth hub opening was attended by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Tumuaki of the Kiingitanga, Hone Thompson, Minister Willow-Jean Prime, Minister Marama Davidson, Tama Potaka Member for Hamilton West, and Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 


National: Hipkins Needs A Commitment On India FTA Today

With Canada and India announcing they are about to conclude a trade agreement, Chris Hipkins must secure a commitment to restart negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement from Indian Prime Minister Modi... More>>


National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



Government: NZ’s Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Unveiled

The Government is partnering with New Zealand Steel to deliver New Zealand’s largest emissions reduction project to date, with half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel to be replaced with electricity to recycle scrap steel... More>>

The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>


Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Pressures Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 