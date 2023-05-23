Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Homicide Investigation Launched, Whakatane

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 10:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in hospital on 21 May.

57-year-old George Maaka of Whakatane was found with serious injuries in a car park on Garaway Street, Whakatane, in the early hours of the morning, Thursday 18 May. Sadly, he has died as a result of his injuries.

A 64-year-old man appeared in Whakatane District Court on 20 May charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He has been remanded in custody.

We continue to urge anyone who has information that assist with our investigation to contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number 230518/3293.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

