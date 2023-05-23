Homicide Investigation Launched, Whakatane
Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 10:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation has been launched following the
death of a man in hospital on 21 May.
57-year-old
George Maaka of Whakatane was found with serious injuries in
a car park on Garaway Street, Whakatane, in the early hours
of the morning, Thursday 18 May. Sadly, he has died as a
result of his injuries.
A 64-year-old man appeared in
Whakatane District Court on 20 May charged with wounding
with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He has been
remanded in custody.
We continue to urge anyone who
has information that assist with our investigation to
contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number
230518/3293.
Alternatively, information can be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
