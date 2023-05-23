Two men charged following serious assault, Hillsborough

Two men have been charged and are now before the Court following a serious assault in Hillsborough last month.

Around 6.30am on Thursday 19 April, a member of the public located an unconscious male in a reserve on Orpheus Drive.

Upon Police arrival, the victim was found to have significant injuries, which enquiries established to be the result of an assault.

The victim was transported to Auckland Hospital where they currently remain in a critical but stable condition.

Police continue to support the victim’s family during this time.

Police have been making extensive enquiries to locate those responsible and last week arrested a 36-year-old Māngere male.

A second male, aged 20, was arrested yesterday at an address in Onehunga.

They are now both before Auckland District Court jointly charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City CIB, says it is a great result to make these arrests after a thorough and determined investigation.

“This is a very concerning incident, resulting in life-altering injuries, and we would like to reassure the community that we take this kind of offending seriously.

“We hope these arrests demonstrate our commitment to hold those responsible for this type of brazen offending to account, no matter how long it takes.”

While a number of enquiries remain underway, as this matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.



