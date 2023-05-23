Have you seen Troy Holland?
Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 12:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to the public for assistance to
locate 42-year-old Troy Holland, who has multiple warrants
to arrest for several incidents of theft across Tāmaki
Makaurau.
Holland is understood to have ties across
Waitematā and is actively avoiding Police.
If you see
Holland, please call 111 immediately.
Additionally,
anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should
contact Police on 105, quoting file number
230410/8462.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
