Have you seen Troy Holland?

Police are appealing to the public for assistance to locate 42-year-old Troy Holland, who has multiple warrants to arrest for several incidents of theft across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Holland is understood to have ties across Waitematā and is actively avoiding Police.

If you see Holland, please call 111 immediately.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 230410/8462.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

