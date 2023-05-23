Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taranaki Police Locate Seven Youths Responsible For Car Thefts And Assaults

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 2:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Taranaki police have arrested seven juveniles, aged between 13 and 17-years-old who are believed to have had a role in a series of unlawful takings, assaults, thefts, and multiple driving offences in Stratford.

A stolen Toyota motor vehicle was sighted by an off-duty police officer heading south from New Plymouth on Friday morning (19 May) near Inglewood. The officer called Police communications to report it.

At about 7am a marked police patrol located the Toyota vehicle, but the driver tried to ram the patrol car.

Police did not pursue it but put in place cordons and deployed road spikes nearby.

While police were driving to cordon points to lay spikes, another vehicle, a Mazda, began fleeing from Police.

This vehicle had not yet been reported stolen but was discovered to be in convoy with the initial stolen Toyota vehicle.

Police did not pursue this Mazda vehicle either opting to put wider cordons in place.

A short time later a member of the public reported a suspicious vehicle had been dumped in Eltham and saw three people running from the vehicle.

With the assistance of a staff on foot, the three were successfully located and arrested.

About an hour later the Toyota was spotted in Stratford by Police.

Two youths got out and walked away from the vehicle and were arrested. The two remaining in the car continued driving out of Stratford taking rural roads and were spiked near Cardiff.

They continued driving on Opunake Road until the wheels disintegrated. They then abandoned the car and fled on foot across farmland before being arrested by Police.

All seven have been referred to youth services.

This large group of youths are believed to be involved in similar offending in South Taranaki over the past few months.

While resolutions like this are positive, we know they are cold comfort to the people who have been targeted and have lost their vehicles or property or have been assaulted.

Police and Victim Support will be providing ongoing support to the victims of this offending and Police are committed to identifying and apprehending those responsible.

However, Police cannot be everywhere at once and we cannot deter opportunistic thieves on our own.

We urge the community to make contact if they have any information about this ongoing offending and encourage parents or families of those involved to reach out to Police to work through possible solutions.

These stolen vehicles are often used for joyriding.

This raises serious concerns for the safety of the drivers, their passengers, and the public.

Police are seeking the help of vehicle owners to make their vehicles less attractive to thieves.

We reiterate that people should take the following preventative measures to help keep their vehicles safe:

• Ensure the vehicle is locked and parked off the road, out of sight, or in secure car parking where possible

• Consider a vehicle alarm or vehicle immobiliser

• Purchase a steering wheel lock

In addition, please ensure valuables and credit cards are removed from vehicles, particularly if cars are parked in the open.

Anyone that sees suspicious activity around vehicles should call Police on 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 after the fact.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 

Government: PM Concludes Successful Pacific Visit, Confirms Intention To Visit India

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has concluded a series of successful international meetings with Pacific region leaders in Papua New Guinea. Prime Minister Hipkins secured constructive bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India... More>>
National Party: Hipkins Needs A Commitment On India FTA Today

With Canada and India announcing a trade agreement, Chris Hipkins must secure a commitment to restart negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Modi. More>>



Government: NZ’s Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project

The Government is partnering with New Zealand Steel to deliver New Zealand’s largest emissions reduction project to date, with half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel to be replaced with electricity to recycle scrap steel. More>>

National: Botched Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

Today the Auditor General confirmed that Labour’s botched measle’s catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.... More>>
FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 