Operation Cobalt: Arrests Made, Drugs And Firearms Seized
May 22
Acting Detective Sergeant Corey Reid,
Precision Targeting
Team:
Three men are before the
courts after being arrested in Masterton as part
of
Operation Cobalt.
The men were arrested
following a series of search warrants in the area
on
Wednesday 17 May and Thursday 18 May.
The arrests involved members of the Armed Offenders Squad, and CIB.
Four grams of methamphetamine worth approximately
$1,400 and over 700 grams of cannabis were seized from
addresses across Wairarapa, along with three
firearms which included a loaded shotgun
A 27-year-old man is
due to reappear in Masterton District Court Thursday
25
May on charges of receiving property and possession of cannabis for supply.
A 46-year-old man has appeared in
Masterton District Court on charges of
possessing methamphetamine.
A 30-year-old man has appeared in
Masterton District court on
drug-related
charges.
Further charges are being considered.
These warrants are an example of the
ongoing work being carried out as part
of Operation Cobalt across New Zealand, targeting illegal activity by gang
members and their associates.
Wairarapa Police
is committed to early intervention into gang activity
and
focused on enforcement when there is illegal activity.
Deploying armed police in our communities is
not a decision we take lightly
but gangs, drugs and firearms are a dangerous mix.
We are pleased to have
made these seizures and will continue to work hard
to
keep our communities safe.
We'll maintain a
visible policing approach to disrupt unlawful activity
and
hold offenders to account.
Our aim is to reduce
the prevalence of this sort of behaviour, and those
who
are choosing to engage themselves in this type of activity should expect to
come to our attention.
If
you have any concerns about suspicious activity in your
neighbourhood
please contact Police on 105, or 111 if there is an immediate danger.
Alternatively,
information can be provided anonymously though Crime
Stoppers
on 0800 555 111.