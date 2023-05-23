Operation Cobalt: Arrests Made, Drugs And Firearms Seized

May 22

Acting Detective Sergeant Corey Reid, Precision Targeting

Team:

Three men are before the courts after being arrested in Masterton as part of

Operation Cobalt.

The men were arrested following a series of search warrants in the area on

Wednesday 17 May and Thursday 18 May.

The arrests involved members of the Armed Offenders Squad, and CIB.

Four grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $1,400 and over 700 grams of cannabis were seized from addresses across Wairarapa, along with three

firearms which included a loaded shotgun

A 27-year-old man is due to reappear in Masterton District Court Thursday 25

May on charges of receiving property and possession of cannabis for supply.

A 46-year-old man has appeared in Masterton District Court on charges of

possessing methamphetamine.

A 30-year-old man has appeared in Masterton District court on drug-related

charges.

Further charges are being considered.

These warrants are an example of the ongoing work being carried out as part

of Operation Cobalt across New Zealand, targeting illegal activity by gang

members and their associates.

Wairarapa Police is committed to early intervention into gang activity and

focused on enforcement when there is illegal activity.

Deploying armed police in our communities is not a decision we take lightly

but gangs, drugs and firearms are a dangerous mix.

We are pleased to have made these seizures and will continue to work hard to

keep our communities safe.

We'll maintain a visible policing approach to disrupt unlawful activity and

hold offenders to account.

Our aim is to reduce the prevalence of this sort of behaviour, and those who

are choosing to engage themselves in this type of activity should expect to

come to our attention.

If you have any concerns about suspicious activity in your neighbourhood

please contact Police on 105, or 111 if there is an immediate danger.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously though Crime Stoppers

on 0800 555 111.

