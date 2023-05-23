Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Cobalt: Arrests Made, Drugs And Firearms Seized

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 3:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

May 22

Acting Detective Sergeant Corey Reid, Precision Targeting
Team:

Three men are before the courts after being arrested in Masterton as part of
Operation Cobalt.

The men were arrested following a series of search warrants in the area on
Wednesday 17 May and Thursday 18 May.

The arrests involved members of the Armed Offenders Squad, and CIB.

Four grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $1,400 and over 700 grams of cannabis were seized from addresses across Wairarapa, along with three
firearms which included a loaded shotgun

A 27-year-old man is due to reappear in Masterton District Court Thursday 25
May on charges of receiving property and possession of cannabis for supply.

A 46-year-old man has appeared in Masterton District Court on charges of
possessing methamphetamine.

A 30-year-old man has appeared in Masterton District court on drug-related
charges.

Further charges are being considered.

These warrants are an example of the ongoing work being carried out as part
of Operation Cobalt across New Zealand, targeting illegal activity by gang
members and their associates.

Wairarapa Police is committed to early intervention into gang activity and
focused on enforcement when there is illegal activity.

Deploying armed police in our communities is not a decision we take lightly
but gangs, drugs and firearms are a dangerous mix.

We are pleased to have made these seizures and will continue to work hard to
keep our communities safe.

We'll maintain a visible policing approach to disrupt unlawful activity and
hold offenders to account.

Our aim is to reduce the prevalence of this sort of behaviour, and those who
are choosing to engage themselves in this type of activity should expect to
come to our attention.

If you have any concerns about suspicious activity in your neighbourhood
please contact Police on 105, or 111 if there is an immediate danger.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously though Crime Stoppers
on 0800 555 111.

