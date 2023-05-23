Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Budget-23 Funding A Win For Social And Community Housing – Now Let’s Use It And Keep Going, Together

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 7:53 pm
Press Release: Community Housing Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa CEO Paul Gilberd welcomed over 500 attendees at the opening of the 3-day CHA Conference Making the shift from crisis to transformational change, in Ōtautahi Christchurch today.

“We care enough to tackle deep social issues, we care enough to keep others safe, and we care about human dignity,” said Gilberd in his opening address.

“Additional Government funding in Budget-23 is a win for our sector, but we would like to see investment continue in the community housing system to provide more flexible and innovative funding solutions.”

Te Matapihi, the independent national peak body for Māori housing, was also in attendance today, with homelessness manager Tyrone Raumati (Ngāti Whātua, Waikato) acknowledging their partners at CHA for trusting the relationship with tangata whenua.

CEO of Penina Health Trust, Roine Lealaiauloto, addressed the conference, and encouraged community housing providers to work together for Pacific peoples, and to ensure that end-to-end solutions had Pacific communities at the core of their design.

“CHA is heartened by the strong attendance at our first in-person conference since 2019. It has been great to hear from sector stakeholders, as well as from the Associate Minister of Housing Hon Barbara Edmonds, and opposition spokespeople Chris Bishop and Tama Potaka today,” Paul Gilberd said.

“Tomorrow, we are looking forward to hosting the Minister of Housing Hon Megan Woods, Chief Executive of the Ministry for Housing and Urban Development Andrew Crisp, and Associate Minister Hon Marama Davidson, and working on housing solutions together.

“The continued investment in community housing is critical to ensuring all New Zealanders have a safe, warm and dry home, but it is not the only answer. Community housing providers must have a seat at the table alongside central government as we tackle these social issues together.”

© Scoop Media

Community Housing Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa

Nga Wharerau o Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa is the peak body for New Zealand's community housing sector. Our 110 members build and manage affordable and social housing.

Our Vision is to make sure every New Zealander is well-housed in a warm, safe, dry and affordable home. This is a basic human right.

We work to support the growth and development of community housing providers to enable them to provide affordable and social housing.

We want to demonstrate that community housing is a critical element alongside private and government owned housing. No one can do it alone.

Community Housing Aotearoa aims to:

  1. be the voice of the community housing sector
  2. build capacity and foster collaboration
  3. promote best practice in housing policy
  4. champion quality and excellence.

Contact Community Housing Aotearoa

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 

Government: PM Concludes Pacific Visit & Intends To Visit India

Chris Hipkins has concluded a series of successful meetings with Pacific region leaders in Papua New Guinea and secured constructive bilateral discussions with Narendra Modi of India. More>>


National Party: Hipkins Needs A Commitment On India FTA Today

With Canada and India announcing a trade agreement, Hipkins must secure a commitment to restart negotiations with Narendra Modi. More>>



Government: NZ’s Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project

The Government is partnering with NZ Steel to deliver the country's largest emissions reduction project to date, with half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel to be replaced with electricity to recycle scrap steel. More>>


National: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed that Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>


ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 