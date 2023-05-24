Western Bay Of Plenty Police Successfully Disrupt Anti-social Road Users

Western Bay of Plenty Police targeted boy racers and illegally modified vehicles with huge success over the weekend as part of an operation focusing on disrupting anti-social road user behaviour.

The operation, which took place on Saturday 20 May, is being deemed a success with the string of results including more than 120 infringement notices issued, 12 vehicles impounded and five licence suspensions.

A team of more than 100 officers took part in the operation, sending a clear message to boy racers that anti-social and dangerous behaviour on roads won’t be tolerated in the Bay of Plenty.

In addition to the 12 vehicles impounded, 15 unsafe vehicles were ordered off the road due to modifications on their cars.

Police staff from across Western Bay, Eastern Bay, Taupo and Rotorua assisted with the operation.

Acting Inspector Simon Sinclair says the outstanding effort sent a clear message to those engaging in anti-social and dangerous driving behaviour.

“It was a significant effort on Saturday night from our people and we’ll continue to look at footage from the night to identify other offending,” says Acting Inspector Simon Sinclair.

District Commander, Superintendent Tim Anderson says the operation demonstrated how strong the district is when it comes together.

“While this meet was in the Western Bay, we know this type of boy racer behaviour can happen anywhere across our district and others. The professionalism and agility of our teams on the night clearly made a difference,” says Superintendent Tim Anderson.

Preliminary results:

• 128 infringement notices issued

• Five license suspensions

• Three people arrested

• 12 vehicles impounded

• Four people charged with excess breath alcohol

The community can expect to see Police anywhere, at anytime and we will continue to monitor our roads to keep our community safe.

Anyone that sees anti-social road user behaviour or suspicious activity around vehicles should call Police on 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 after the fact.

