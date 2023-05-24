Alleged Car Interfering Disrupted In Takanini

Police disrupted suspicious activity in Takanini overnight, thanks to vigilant residents.

Reports were first received after 1.15am near Willow Camp Road, involving people potentially interfering with parked vehicles.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says Police attended the area and located a man and a woman who were stopped.

“Our staff took this pair into custody without any further incident.

“At this stage the 27-year-old woman has been charged with unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle and possessing an offensive weapon.”

Inspector Hunter says the woman is expected to appear in the Papakura District Court today.

“This is a great example of reporting suspicious activity as it happens, so that our staff can get to the area to take appropriate further action.”

Remember, you can call 111 if it’s happening now or 105 to report any other matters.

