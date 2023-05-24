Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Methamphetamine Drug Courier Jailed In Customs-led Case

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

The 28-year-old man Customs identified as the key organiser in an attempt to smuggle methamphetamine from the United States of America in a suitcase during the middle of COVID-19 lockdown has today been jailed for seven years and three months.

Customs officers stopped Romney Fukofuka at Auckland International Airport in May 2020 and caught him with 19.4 kilograms of methamphetamine in his carry-on suitcase.

National Drug Intelligence Bureau estimates indicated this amount of methamphetamine could have been worth between around NZD$7.8 million and NZD$11.6 million on the street at the time. It could have produced nearly one million doses of the drug to be smoked, which is the most common way it is consumed. The seizure has prevented up to $21.5 million of potential social harm.

Customs began Operation Santana in April 2020, and uncovered solid evidence including encrypted phone messaging, swipe card data, and CCTV footage that linked Fukofuka’s involvement with four ‘trusted insider’ baggage handlers who were meant to take the bag.

Customs Investigations Manager Cam Moore says today’s result is the culmination of a lot of hard-work, intelligence gathering and thorough investigations, which put the spotlight on a criminal enterprise, long before they knew authorities were onto them.

“Customs is well-aware of ongoing efforts by organised crime groups to tempt, bribe or even coerce people working at border entry points and in New Zealand’s supply chain. These criminals aren’t interested in the people they exploit, only the profits they can make from targeting our communities,” Cam Moore said.

“Our message is clear – Don’t do it. Organised criminal groups don’t care about what happens to you or your families - it’s not worth the risk or repercussions.”

Customs acknowledges valuable assistance from the Police National Organised Crime Group (NOCG), as well as the critical help provided by US Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations to bring Operation Santana to a successful conclusion.

Evidence gained from Customs and Police joint investigations into Operation Santana contributed to another joint investigation, Operation Selena, which saw at least 25 people arrested, including a number of baggage handlers, along with millions of dollars in assets seized, including two Auckland properties, a number of vehicles, and large sums of cash.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Customs Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 

Government: PM Concludes Pacific Visit & Intends To Visit India

Chris Hipkins has concluded a series of successful meetings with Pacific region leaders in Papua New Guinea and secured constructive bilateral discussions with Narendra Modi of India. More>>


National Party: Hipkins Needs A Commitment On India FTA Today

With Canada and India announcing a trade agreement, Hipkins must secure a commitment to restart negotiations with Narendra Modi. More>>



Government: NZ’s Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project

The Government is partnering with NZ Steel to deliver the country's largest emissions reduction project to date, with half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel to be replaced with electricity to recycle scrap steel. More>>


National: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed that Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>


ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 