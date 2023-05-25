Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

IPCA Finds Non-fatal Police Shooting Justified

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 10:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) which found that Police were justified in shooting an armed man near Invercargill last year.

On 19 March 2022, Police responded to an address in Dacre in search of a man thought to have seriously injured his former partner.

After refusing to engage with Police, the man fired a shot inside the property.

A short time later he fled in a vehicle at high speed, crashing into a Police car parked across the driveway.

The man eventually came to a stop on State Highway 1, exiting his vehicle and presenting a firearm and a knife.

When he ran toward members of the public, a Police Officer — identified only as Officer A — attempted to fire a sponge round. It failed to discharge.

The man repeatedly refused to follow Police instructions and attempted to enter multiple vehicles before smashing the window of a milk tanker with his firearm.

When he lunged at Police with the knife, Officer A made another attempt to fire a sponge round, which again failed.

Given the immediate threat to life to both officers and members of the public, Officer A drew his pistol and shot the man once.

The man required surgery and has since made a full recovery. He was subsequently convicted and sentenced in relation to the incident.

The woman involved in the family harm matter was not injured.

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham says this was a high-risk situation.

“I am proud of the way our officers handled this extremely dangerous and unpredictable situation and their actions are commendable. As always, we review and learn from these situations for the safety of our staff and the public.

“Thankfully, our officers were able to return home unharmed, however, we continue to provide support to them following what was an understandably distressing incident.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On America’s Plunge Into Religious Extremism

Yikes. If either Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron De Santis win next year’s presidential contest with Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest nuclear arsenal will be beholden to millions of voters who expect Armageddon to occur during their lifetimes. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is being led by people calling for a militant form of Christian nationalism, or even a full-blown Christian theocracy. More>>



 
 

Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals. More>>


Government: PM Concludes Pacific Visit & Intends To Visit India

Chris Hipkins has concluded a series of successful meetings with Pacific region leaders in Papua New Guinea and secured constructive bilateral discussions with Narendra Modi of India. More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions. More>>


National Party: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 