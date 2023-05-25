Police Seek Witnesses To Cromwell Assault
Thursday, 25 May 2023, 11:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Cromwell Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault
that occurred outside a premises on Melmore Terrace on
Sunday 30 April.
About 1am, Police were called after
reports of an altercation that left one person seriously
injured.
As a result, the victim was transported to
hospital. They are still recovering from the
incident.
As part of our investigation, we are now
asking for information from the public.
Police are
aware that there were several witnesses to this incident and
we would like to speak with those people.
If you have
any information that can assist Police with our enquiries,
please contact us on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
‘Update Report’, referencing file number
230430/4451.
