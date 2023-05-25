Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Seek Witnesses To Cromwell Assault

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 11:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Cromwell Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that occurred outside a premises on Melmore Terrace on Sunday 30 April.

About 1am, Police were called after reports of an altercation that left one person seriously injured.

As a result, the victim was transported to hospital. They are still recovering from the incident.

As part of our investigation, we are now asking for information from the public.

Police are aware that there were several witnesses to this incident and we would like to speak with those people.

If you have any information that can assist Police with our enquiries, please contact us on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230430/4451.

