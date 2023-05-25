Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Response To Freshwater Gold Clam Discovery In Waikato River

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 11:33 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council has responded to news today that a highly invasive freshwater gold clam has been discovered across a 45km stretch of the Waikato River.

The announcement was made by Biosecurity New Zealand, which is leading the national response in partnership with mana whenua, after the discovery of the new-to-New Zealand clam species near Lake Karāpiro.

Initial checks have found the freshwater gold clam present from 1.5km upstream of Bob’s Landing and downriver to Wellington Street Beach in Hamilton.

Waikato Regional Council Chief Executive Chris McLay said: “It is hugely disappointing that this invasive species has been discovered in the river, which is a vital source of life for such a large part of our rohe.

“It’s been found over an especially popular stretch of the river. Lake Karāpiro alone has 50 days of events every year that attract thousands of competitors, and through summer our maritime officers can find hundreds of boats, jet skis and kayaks using the lake on any given day. Even in winter it continues to be heavily used.

“It’s possibly one of the most busy and congested stretches of inland water in New Zealand.

“To protect our precious waterways – not just here in the Waikato region, but right around New Zealand – we strongly urge water users to make sure they’re following the Check Clean Dry approach. It will be vital to stopping the spread of this species elsewhere,” Mr McLay said.

Waikato Regional Council is taking guidance from Biosecurity New Zealand and supporting the national response that’s now underway under their leadership.

To help identify the species, there is full information, including clear images of the clam, on the Biosecurity New Zealand website at: biosecurity.govt.nz/clam.

Suspected sightings can be reported to Biosecurity New Zealand on0800 80 99 66 or by completing the online reporting form atreport.mpi.govt.nz.It is helpful to note the precise location and provide a close-up photo of the clam as well as one that shows the surroundings. Please do not disturb the organism.

Check

  • Remove any visible matter, including any clams you can see, along with plant material or mud. Drain all river water.

Clean

  • Do a washdown of your gear and watercraft with tap-water onto grass, beside the waterway or at home and not into a stormwater drain system. This will flush off clam larvae, which can be too small to be seen.
  • For gear made of absorbent materials, which will stay wet longer, apply a cleaning treatment.

Dry

  • Allow gear to dry to touch, inside and out, then leave it to dry for at least 5 days.
  • Dry areas inside the watercraft where water has pooled, for example with an old towel, and then leave the craft to dry for at least five days. The hull of a watercraft will dry when towed.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 

Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals. More>>


Government: PM Concludes Pacific Visit & Intends To Visit India

Chris Hipkins has concluded a series of successful meetings with Pacific region leaders in Papua New Guinea and secured constructive bilateral discussions with Narendra Modi of India. More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions. More>>


National Party: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 