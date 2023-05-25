Two people arrested following Manurewa theft

Detective Sergeant Paul Bimler, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police have arrested two people following an assault and theft at a Manurewa supermarket earlier this month.

Police were called to the incident at Browns Road on 14 May, where a security guard was allegedly assaulted and a number of items stolen.

The security guard is continuing to recover at home from his ordeal.

Two men, aged 26 and 29, have now been charged with theft. The 26-year-old has also been charged with aggravated wounding.

These results demonstrate that Police and the community do not tolerate this type of offending and if you commit an offence in this community, expect to be held to account.

Both males will appear in Manukau District Court today.

© Scoop Media

