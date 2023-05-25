Two people arrested following Manurewa theft
Thursday, 25 May 2023, 1:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Paul Bimler, Counties Manukau
CIB:
Police have arrested two people following an
assault and theft at a Manurewa supermarket earlier this
month.
Police were called to the incident at Browns
Road on 14 May, where a security guard was allegedly
assaulted and a number of items stolen.
The security
guard is continuing to recover at home from his
ordeal.
Two men, aged 26 and 29, have now been charged
with theft. The 26-year-old has also been charged with
aggravated wounding.
These results demonstrate that
Police and the community do not tolerate this type of
offending and if you commit an offence in this community,
expect to be held to account.
Both males will appear
in Manukau District Court
today.
