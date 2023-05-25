Newtown Fire - Name Release

Police can now release another name of one of those who died in the Loafers Lodge fire in Newtown, Wellington last week.

He was Kenneth Barnard, age 67.

Police extend our sincere condolences to his whanau and friends.

Kenneth's family wishes to make a short statement, which Police is releasing on their behalf.

“Kenneth was our brother, he was a funny little kid, a kindly boy who became a kindly man as he grew up. His nephews and nieces adored him.

His phone calls were always caring, and he was very patient when teased, which some of us did every time the opportunity presented itself. Rest in Peace dear Brother, we will really miss you.”

The investigation into the fire continues.

The family asks for privacy at this time.

