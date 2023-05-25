Two Waikato Men Facing Meth And Firearms-related Charges

Waikato Police have executed a series of warrants in Huntly this morning in relation to the supply of methamphetamine.

Two men aged 40 and 42 have been arrested at two separate properties.

Both will appear in Hamilton District Court today facing charges including participates in an organised criminal group, conspires to supply methamphetamine and unlawful possession of firearms.

During the warrants police located two firearms along with ammunition, a large amount of cannabis, and cash.

We know drugs are causing significant harm in our communities and we will continue to put pressure on these offenders and disrupt this type of offending to stop those who are profiting from the sale of illicit drugs.

Both firearms were located unsecured inside the houses and what is extremely concerning is that several young children were living at one of the properties.

This poses a significant safety risk and is unacceptable to have unsecured firearms held by unlicensed owners in the presence of small children.

The warrants were part of an ongoing operation targeting the supply of drugs and organised criminal activity in the Waikato.

This will have an impact on the supply of this drug in the area.

