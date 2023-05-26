Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Man Arrested Following Rural Burglaries, Kaikoura

Friday, 26 May 2023, 9:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested a 57-year-old man following multiple rural burglaries in Kaikoura.

Kaikoura Police, with the support of Blenheim Police, conducted a search warrant at a rural address and a storage unit in the Kaikoura region on 24 May.

Police recovered building-related items including fence posts, farm gates and electric fencing items, as well as a boat motor and other fishing and boat-related items, all which had been reported stolen between March and May 2023.

The man is due to appear in Kaikoura District Court today [26 May] on 13 dishonesty-related charges.

If anyone needs to report any criminal or suspicious activity Police can be contacted via 111 if it’s happening now or on 105 if it’s after the fact.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

