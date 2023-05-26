Man Arrested Following Rural Burglaries, Kaikoura
Friday, 26 May 2023, 9:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested a 57-year-old man following multiple
rural burglaries in Kaikoura.
Kaikoura Police, with
the support of Blenheim Police, conducted a search warrant
at a rural address and a storage unit in the Kaikoura region
on 24 May.
Police recovered building-related items
including fence posts, farm gates and electric fencing
items, as well as a boat motor and other fishing and
boat-related items, all which had been reported stolen
between March and May 2023.
The man is due to appear
in Kaikoura District Court today [26 May] on 13
dishonesty-related charges.
If anyone needs to report
any criminal or suspicious activity Police can be contacted
via 111 if it’s happening now or on 105 if it’s after
the fact.
Information can also be reported anonymously
to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
