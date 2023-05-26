Arrests after series of burglaries at Papakura school

Police have arrested a man for a series of burglaries at Papakura High School in the past six months.

The Counties Manukau South Tactical Crime Unit has been investigating several burglaries between December 2022 and May 2023.

Detective Sergeant Allan Nixon says an 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to the burglaries.

“It’s always disappointing when important institutions such as schools are targeted in this way,” he says.

“Items stolen included 65 Chromebooks, televisions, tablets, food and phones. These are all important items intended to support the learning of the school’s student community.”

The man charged was bailed to appear in the Papakura District Court yesterday.

Several of the incidents have been referred to Youth Aid as the alleged offender was 17-year-old at the time they occurred.

Police would like to thank the school for their assistance and those members of the public who provided key information leading to an arrest, Detective Sergeant Nixon says.

