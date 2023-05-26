Police acknowledge the sentencing for baby Arapera's murder

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police acknowledge the sentencing of Tyson Brown in the Auckland High Court for the murder of 2-year-old Arapera Fia.

Children are amongst some of the most vulnerable people in our community, and we all have a duty of responsibility to them.

These investigations are never straightforward.

I would like to acknowledge Arapera’s extended whānau who assisted our investigation throughout.

The investigation team worked diligently to bring this matter to court and I acknowledge their professionalism in a challenging case.

© Scoop Media

