Police acknowledge the sentencing for baby Arapera's murder
Friday, 26 May 2023, 11:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau
CIB:
Police acknowledge the sentencing of Tyson Brown
in the Auckland High Court for the murder of 2-year-old
Arapera Fia.
Children are amongst some of the most
vulnerable people in our community, and we all have a duty
of responsibility to them.
These investigations are
never straightforward.
I would like to acknowledge
Arapera’s extended whānau who assisted our investigation
throughout.
The investigation team worked diligently
to bring this matter to court and I acknowledge their
professionalism in a challenging
case.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Yikes. If either Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron De Santis win next year’s presidential contest with Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest nuclear arsenal will be beholden to millions of voters who expect Armageddon to occur during their lifetimes. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is being led by people calling for a militant form of Christian nationalism, or even a full-blown Christian theocracy. More>>