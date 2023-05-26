The Caker’s Jordan Rondel Teams Up With NZ Food Network To Improve Food Security In Aotearoa This World Hunger Day

This World Hunger Day (28th May), Celebrity cake maker and businesswoman, Jordan Rondel, is teaming up with the New Zealand Food Network (NZFN) to raise awareness for the charity and help Kiwi families in need.

Jordan is best known as the founder of bakery and retailer, The Caker which took the world by storm in 2010. Now run by Jordan and her sister, Anouk, it’s internationally recognised and adored for its distinctive style, decadent cakes and easy-to-use cake-kits. Also, an established presenter and author, the savvy businesswoman regularly partners with brands who align with The Caker’s kaupapa.

Jordan is delighted to join the NZFN whānau and advocate for its meaningful work through her influential platforms. Furthermore, the team is cooking up an exciting fundraising initiative to alleviate the pressure of inflation and tightening food budgets for families doing it tough.

“I am acutely aware of how tough many Kiwi families are doing it right now due to the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, especially since the summer storms left so many people profoundly affected by property damage and loss. It’s been a tough few years and people are really struggling,” Jordan says.

“Through my work with NZFN I hope to bring more awareness to this important issue and help make a real difference with the project we’re in the midst of planning. I’m really excited to see it all come together, so keep an eye out later in the year!” she adds.

The real-world impact of the recent 12.5% spike in the Stats NZ Food Price Index is reflected in a recent NZFN survey of 51 registered food hubs. The survey showed that since covid hit, there has been a 165% increase in the number of people receiving food support. It also found that the cost-of-living crisis was the number one reason people were seeking food support (88%).

NZFN chief executive Gavin Findlay says the NZFN team are thrilled to be working with Jordan.

“Not only do we respect and admire her entrepreneurship and the incredible success of The Caker, but we are grateful that she cares deeply about improving food security in our own backyard. At NZFN we believe that everyone should have access to good food, and we are excited to partner with Jordan on a fundraising project later in the year,” says Gavin.

“This collaboration feels like a wonderful fit, and we can’t wait to see how her unique brand fits into the NZFN family” he ends.

Keep an eye out on Jordan and NZFN’s channels to learn more about the partnership and the exciting project they have planned for 2023.

