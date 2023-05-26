Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests Made In West Auckland As Part Of Operation Cobalt

Friday, 26 May 2023, 4:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Five people have been put before the Court following four search warrants carried out in the West Auckland area yesterday and this morning.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams, Waitematā CIB says the warrants were executed by Operation Cobalt and Waitemata District staff, assisted by Specialist Tactical and Search Teams.

Yesterday at a West Harbour address, associated to members of the Head Hunters Motorcycle Gang, Police located several items of interest including a prohibited firearm, ammunition, a restricted weapon, approximately 30grams of MDMA and a small amount of methamphetamine.

A 44-year-old woman, and 20-year-old man have been charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

The 20-year-old is also charged with possession of Class B for supply and is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today. The woman is expected to appear on 30 May.

Today a further three search warrants were carried out by Operation Cobalt and Waitemata staff.

At one of these addresses in Ranui, Police located a loaded semi-automatic rifle, ammunition and methamphetamine.

A 27-year-old male with gang associations will appear in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow on charges of possession of a firearm, ammunition, and methamphetamine.

At an address in Massey, Police located a loaded sawn off shotgun, ammunition, methamphetamine, cash and stolen property.

A 50-year-old Mongrel Mob prospect is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and drug possession charges.

Enquires are ongoing in relation to the stolen property located.

At the third address in Te Atatu, Police located methamphetamine. A 33-year-old male with gang associations has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply and will appear in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow.

“These warrants are a further example of the ongoing work being carried out by Operation Cobalt teams across Tāmaki Makaurau,” Acting Detective Inspector Williams says.

“Police are continuing to target and disrupt illegal activity being carried out and we have zero tolerance for this type of offending.”

Investigations will continue following these search warrants and Police expect further arrests and charges being laid as a result.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On America’s Plunge Into Religious Extremism

Yikes. If either Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron De Santis win next year’s presidential contest with Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest nuclear arsenal will be beholden to millions of voters who expect Armageddon to occur during their lifetimes. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is being led by people calling for a militant form of Christian nationalism, or even a full-blown Christian theocracy. More>>



 
 

Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter... More>>


Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals... More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions... More>>


National Party: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health Spokesperson Shane Reti... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 