Arrests Made In West Auckland As Part Of Operation Cobalt

Five people have been put before the Court following four search warrants carried out in the West Auckland area yesterday and this morning.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams, Waitematā CIB says the warrants were executed by Operation Cobalt and Waitemata District staff, assisted by Specialist Tactical and Search Teams.

Yesterday at a West Harbour address, associated to members of the Head Hunters Motorcycle Gang, Police located several items of interest including a prohibited firearm, ammunition, a restricted weapon, approximately 30grams of MDMA and a small amount of methamphetamine.

A 44-year-old woman, and 20-year-old man have been charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

The 20-year-old is also charged with possession of Class B for supply and is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today. The woman is expected to appear on 30 May.

Today a further three search warrants were carried out by Operation Cobalt and Waitemata staff.

At one of these addresses in Ranui, Police located a loaded semi-automatic rifle, ammunition and methamphetamine.

A 27-year-old male with gang associations will appear in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow on charges of possession of a firearm, ammunition, and methamphetamine.

At an address in Massey, Police located a loaded sawn off shotgun, ammunition, methamphetamine, cash and stolen property.

A 50-year-old Mongrel Mob prospect is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and drug possession charges.

Enquires are ongoing in relation to the stolen property located.

At the third address in Te Atatu, Police located methamphetamine. A 33-year-old male with gang associations has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply and will appear in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow.

“These warrants are a further example of the ongoing work being carried out by Operation Cobalt teams across Tāmaki Makaurau,” Acting Detective Inspector Williams says.

“Police are continuing to target and disrupt illegal activity being carried out and we have zero tolerance for this type of offending.”

Investigations will continue following these search warrants and Police expect further arrests and charges being laid as a result.

