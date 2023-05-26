Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Comment On National's U-Turn On Resource Management Act Reform

Friday, 26 May 2023, 10:27 pm
Press Release: Character Coalition

Intensification Done Well

Character Coalition urges reasoned action on housing density.

In an election year about-turn, the National Party’s rethink of support for the National Policy Statement on Urban Development does not get a resounding thumbs-up from heritage advocates, Character Coalition.

Representing more than 60 resident and heritage groups across Tāmaki Makaurau, spokesperson Sally Hughes says that while she’s pleased that bi-partisan political support for legislation which could see a minimum three-story three-dwelling development across every property in Auckland, has evaporated, the alternative greenfield development proposed to make up the housing shortfall is problematic. “It’s not a binary issue”, says Hughes, “it’s not a choice between either intensive housing or sprawling housing”.

“We need more affordable housing and more of it,” says Hughes, “Character Coalition has always acknowledged that, but greenfield development brings challenges too; with poor transport choices and infrastructure deficits that are already constraining Auckland. The Coalition’s position is that it’s possible to preserve both character and heritage and intensify the city”, she says. She points out that “Auckland’s Unitary Plan allowed for planned intensification with an identified 900,000 sites across Auckland allowing for population growth for the next 30 years.

“The bipartisan supported changes to the Resource Management Act were always a sledgehammer to fix a housing issue”, says Hughes. It is going to create more problems than it solves, and Aucklanders had a serious wake-up to that fact earlier this year with the tragic Anniversary weekend floods.

Hughes hopes the election year will bring continued focus on Auckland’s growth. “We welcome debate and options, but the issues facing Auckland, and the rest of the country are too important to be solved in one election period.

There’s a good deal of thinking and listening needed from decision makers because Aucklanders of all ages and demographics want to get the planning of our city right”, says Hughes.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Character Coalition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On America’s Plunge Into Religious Extremism

Yikes. If either Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron De Santis win next year’s presidential contest with Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest nuclear arsenal will be beholden to millions of voters who expect Armageddon to occur during their lifetimes. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is being led by people calling for a militant form of Christian nationalism, or even a full-blown Christian theocracy. More>>



 
 

Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter... More>>


Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals... More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions... More>>


National Party: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health Spokesperson Shane Reti... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 