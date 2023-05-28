Operation Elusive: 43-year-old Hutt Valley Man Arrested As Part Of Significant Methamphetamine Operation

A 43-year-old Hutt Valley Man Was Arrested This Week In Relation To Operation Elusive, A National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) Investigation Into A Large-scale Methamphetamine Supply Business Operating Across The Lower North Island.

The Man’s Vehicle Was Stopped By Police In The Central North Island On 24 May. A Search Of The Vehicle Revealed More Than $100,000 In Cash, And A Significant Amount Of Methamphetamine.

The Man Was Arrested And A Search Was Subsequently Undertaken At His Lower Hutt Address.

As A Result Of That Search, NOCG Has Seized Approximately 10.5 Kilos Of Methamphetamine, Other Drugs Including GBL And Cocaine, More Than $500,000 In Cash, A Firearm, And Ammunition.

The 43-year-old Man Has Been Charged With Possession Of Methamphetamine For Supply, Possession Of GBL For Supply, Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm And Ammunition, And Possession Of Cocaine.

The Investigation Remains Ongoing And Further Charges May Be Laid.

The 10.5 Kilos Of Methamphetamine Seized Equates To More Than 500,000 Individual Doses; Has A Street Value Of More Than $3,600,000; And A Drug Harm Prevention Figure Of More Than $11 Million.

“This Is A Considerable Seizure, With An Appreciable Amount Of Harm Removed From Our Communities,” Says Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson Of NOCG.

“I Have No Doubt We Have Disrupted A Significant Supply Chain Across The Wellington Region And Wider Afield.”

“Firearms And Drugs Are A Lethal Combination And Police Are Determined To Take Every Opportunity To Detect, Investigate, Prevent, Disrupt And ConfrontThose Involved In Serious And Organised Crime.”

“Our Communities Are Safer Due To The Exceptional Disruption Of This Illicit Operation And The Seizures Made.”

The 43-year-old Man Is Scheduled To Reappear In Hutt Valley District Court On 13 June 2023.

