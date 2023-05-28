Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Elusive: 43-year-old Hutt Valley Man Arrested As Part Of Significant Methamphetamine Operation

Sunday, 28 May 2023, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 43-year-old Hutt Valley Man Was Arrested This Week In Relation To Operation Elusive, A National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) Investigation Into A Large-scale Methamphetamine Supply Business Operating Across The Lower North Island.

The Man’s Vehicle Was Stopped By Police In The Central North Island On 24 May. A Search Of The Vehicle Revealed More Than $100,000 In Cash, And A Significant Amount Of Methamphetamine.

The Man Was Arrested And A Search Was Subsequently Undertaken At His Lower Hutt Address.

As A Result Of That Search, NOCG Has Seized Approximately 10.5 Kilos Of Methamphetamine, Other Drugs Including GBL And Cocaine, More Than $500,000 In Cash, A Firearm, And Ammunition.

The 43-year-old Man Has Been Charged With Possession Of Methamphetamine For Supply, Possession Of GBL For Supply, Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm And Ammunition, And Possession Of Cocaine.

The Investigation Remains Ongoing And Further Charges May Be Laid.

The 10.5 Kilos Of Methamphetamine Seized Equates To More Than 500,000 Individual Doses; Has A Street Value Of More Than $3,600,000; And A Drug Harm Prevention Figure Of More Than $11 Million.

“This Is A Considerable Seizure, With An Appreciable Amount Of Harm Removed From Our Communities,” Says Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson Of NOCG.

“I Have No Doubt We Have Disrupted A Significant Supply Chain Across The Wellington Region And Wider Afield.”

“Firearms And Drugs Are A Lethal Combination And Police Are Determined To Take Every Opportunity To Detect, Investigate, Prevent, Disrupt And ConfrontThose Involved In Serious And Organised Crime.”

“Our Communities Are Safer Due To The Exceptional Disruption Of This Illicit Operation And The Seizures Made.”

The 43-year-old Man Is Scheduled To Reappear In Hutt Valley District Court On 13 June 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On America’s Plunge Into Religious Extremism

Yikes. If either Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron De Santis win next year’s presidential contest with Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest nuclear arsenal will be beholden to millions of voters who expect Armageddon to occur during their lifetimes. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is being led by people calling for a militant form of Christian nationalism, or even a full-blown Christian theocracy. More>>



 
 

Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter. More>>


Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals. More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions. More>>


National Party: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health Spokesperson Shane Reti. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 