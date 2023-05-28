Two Arrests Following Hamilton Burglary

Waikato Police have arrested two youths following a burglary in Hamilton in the early hours of this morning.

At around 4.20am a commercial premises on Killarney Road was broken into and vape products were stolen.

A vehicle used to gain entry to the premises was abandoned at the scene and the offenders fled.

This morning, Police executed a search warrant at a residential address in Hamilton East, following which the two youths were arrested and some of the stolen items were recovered.

The two youths, aged 15-years-old and 17-years-old, are scheduled to appear in Hamilton Youth Court on Monday morning, charged with burglary offences relating to this morning’s burglary and other recent ram raid offences, in Hilcrest and Glenview on 23 May.

“Quick work from our staff has resulted in the offenders being held

accountable and stolen property being recovered,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson.

“We hope this gives our community reassurance that we take this offending extremely seriously and will respond, investigate and bring offenders before the courts.”

If you see any suspicious activity then Police urge you to contact 111 if it happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

