Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waimea Community Dam Reservoir Ready To Fill Up

Monday, 29 May 2023, 10:41 am
Press Release: Waimea Water

The Waimea Community Dam achieved an important milestone at 4pm last Friday when the reservoir was closed, ready for filling.

The Waimea Community Dam, a public private partnership between the Tasman District Council and Waimea Irrigators, is the first large dam to be constructed in New Zealand in 25 years and the first publicly-funded large dam to be constructed since the Clyde Dam was finished 30 years ago.

The reservoir will hold 13 million cubic metres of water to provide water security to the region. Subject to weather over the winter, Waimea Water Ltd CEO Mike Scott expects the reservoir to be filled for next summer.

“This milestone of closure signifies completion of the dam and spillway and now allows us to fill the reservoir over this winter. The river will be diverted through a temporary pipe over the next six months, while the reservoir is being filled and the permanent pipework and systems installed and commissioned,” Scott said.

“I thank the Contractor, Fulton Hogan and Taylors Contracting, for their recent concerted effort to complete the works and achieve this milestone. I also thank and appreciate the big shift from our staff and from Damwatch Engineering in getting us to this achievement.”

From this summer, the Waimea Community Dam will provide water supply and security to the Tasman District to support the fast growing and expanding Richmond and Waimea areas. It will also support the region’s primary sector and will improve river health in the Lee and Waimea rivers.

Scott adds that the dam provides regional water security in the face of the impacts of climate change.

“Scientists tell us to expect the warming climate to create greater storm intensities and periods of lower precipitation and dyer soils. Our dam will help mitigate these impacts by catching the storms and letting them out through the natural system in dry periods.”

John Roche, Project Director, Fulton Hogan Taylors Joint Venture said the project has drawn on the collective capabilities of Fulton Hogan, Taylors, Waimea Water Limited, Damwatch and GHD.

“The Fulton Hogan Taylors Joint Venture team have been living and breathing the construction of the Waimea Community Dam since 2018 and are delighted to mark the achievement of the dam's inaugural filling. This milestone is a testament to the perseverance and expertise of all parties who have helped make this possible,” Roche said. “We look forward to the successful completion of this project, and seeing the benefits it will bring to the community.”

Tasman Mayor Tim King said it is ‘brilliant’ to reach this stage in the dam’s construction.

“This project has been challenging for many reasons but we can now look forward to the dam delivering the economic, social and environmental benefits to future generations of Tasman and Nelson residents. Thanks to all those working for Fulton Hogan, Taylors Contracting and Waimea Water Limited – your collective efforts are greatly appreciated. “

Waimea Irrigators’ Chair Murray King said achieving this milestone is an ‘awesome’ effort.

“Knowing that the reservoir can soon start to fill is awesome as means the community is on track to having more water for summer. Giving growers some assurance of water supply will inform their spring planting for the summer season, particularly important as we are expecting a windy and dry El Nino summer. I am sure there will be a lot of relief around the region that the dam is on track to replenish the Waimea River and aquifers at the end of this year.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waimea Water on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On America’s Plunge Into Religious Extremism

Yikes. If either Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron De Santis win next year’s presidential contest with Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest nuclear arsenal will be beholden to millions of voters who expect Armageddon to occur during their lifetimes. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is being led by people calling for a militant form of Christian nationalism, or even a full-blown Christian theocracy. More>>



 
 

Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter. More>>


Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals. More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions. More>>


National Party: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health Spokesperson Shane Reti. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 