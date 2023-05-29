Waimea Community Dam Reservoir Ready To Fill Up

The Waimea Community Dam achieved an important milestone at 4pm last Friday when the reservoir was closed, ready for filling.

The Waimea Community Dam, a public private partnership between the Tasman District Council and Waimea Irrigators, is the first large dam to be constructed in New Zealand in 25 years and the first publicly-funded large dam to be constructed since the Clyde Dam was finished 30 years ago.

The reservoir will hold 13 million cubic metres of water to provide water security to the region. Subject to weather over the winter, Waimea Water Ltd CEO Mike Scott expects the reservoir to be filled for next summer.

“This milestone of closure signifies completion of the dam and spillway and now allows us to fill the reservoir over this winter. The river will be diverted through a temporary pipe over the next six months, while the reservoir is being filled and the permanent pipework and systems installed and commissioned,” Scott said.

“I thank the Contractor, Fulton Hogan and Taylors Contracting, for their recent concerted effort to complete the works and achieve this milestone. I also thank and appreciate the big shift from our staff and from Damwatch Engineering in getting us to this achievement.”

From this summer, the Waimea Community Dam will provide water supply and security to the Tasman District to support the fast growing and expanding Richmond and Waimea areas. It will also support the region’s primary sector and will improve river health in the Lee and Waimea rivers.

Scott adds that the dam provides regional water security in the face of the impacts of climate change.

“Scientists tell us to expect the warming climate to create greater storm intensities and periods of lower precipitation and dyer soils. Our dam will help mitigate these impacts by catching the storms and letting them out through the natural system in dry periods.”

John Roche, Project Director, Fulton Hogan Taylors Joint Venture said the project has drawn on the collective capabilities of Fulton Hogan, Taylors, Waimea Water Limited, Damwatch and GHD.

“The Fulton Hogan Taylors Joint Venture team have been living and breathing the construction of the Waimea Community Dam since 2018 and are delighted to mark the achievement of the dam's inaugural filling. This milestone is a testament to the perseverance and expertise of all parties who have helped make this possible,” Roche said. “We look forward to the successful completion of this project, and seeing the benefits it will bring to the community.”

Tasman Mayor Tim King said it is ‘brilliant’ to reach this stage in the dam’s construction.

“This project has been challenging for many reasons but we can now look forward to the dam delivering the economic, social and environmental benefits to future generations of Tasman and Nelson residents. Thanks to all those working for Fulton Hogan, Taylors Contracting and Waimea Water Limited – your collective efforts are greatly appreciated. “

Waimea Irrigators’ Chair Murray King said achieving this milestone is an ‘awesome’ effort.

“Knowing that the reservoir can soon start to fill is awesome as means the community is on track to having more water for summer. Giving growers some assurance of water supply will inform their spring planting for the summer season, particularly important as we are expecting a windy and dry El Nino summer. I am sure there will be a lot of relief around the region that the dam is on track to replenish the Waimea River and aquifers at the end of this year.”

