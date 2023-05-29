Fatal Crash – East Tamaki Heights

One person has died following a fatal crash in East Tamaki Heights this morning.

Police responded to the crash, on Kilkenny Drive, around 10.40am.

Sadly one person received critical injuries and has since died at the scene.

We extend our condolences to their family at this difficult time.

The Serous Crash Unit is in attendance and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area while the scene is cleared.

