Fatal Crash – East Tamaki Heights
Monday, 29 May 2023, 12:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a fatal crash in East
Tamaki Heights this morning.
Police responded to the
crash, on Kilkenny Drive, around 10.40am.
Sadly one
person received critical injuries and has since died at the
scene.
We extend our condolences to their family at
this difficult time.
The Serous Crash Unit is in
attendance and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are underway.
Police advise motorists to avoid the
area while the scene is
cleared.
