RTC Approves Auckland’s Draft Speed Management Plan For Public Consultation

The Regional Transport Committee (RTC) has just approved Katoa, Ka Ora – Auckland’s draft speed management plan for 2024-27, to go out for public consultation in late July.

The plan focuses on implementing safe speed limits around 358 schools, as well as in communities where there is support for change.

Katoa, Ka Ora is Auckland Transport’s (AT’s) first speed management plan for Auckland. It’s different from speed limit work done to date because it’s under the new speed limit rule that was put in place in early 2022.

AT’s Stacey van der Putten, Executive General Manager of Safety, says AT is determined that people should not be harmed as they move around Auckland. The speed management plan is a part of achieving that.

“Everybody deserves to get home safely and that’s why Auckland Transport is committed to the vision that everyone is alive, healthy and well in this plan, which is expressed in its name – Katoa, Ka Ora.

“Katoa, Ka Ora is projected to prevent deaths and serious injuries - while only minimally changing journey times. The impact in terms of time is an increase of less than 15 seconds over an average 20-minute car journey.”

NZ Police Assistant Commissioner Sam Hoyle says most Aucklanders would agree that keeping our tamariki safe around schools is incredibly important.

“We know from our work in the community that parents are feeling concerned about their children’s safety as they travel to and from school. Speed management is a vital part of the work involved to keep children safe as they move around Tāmaki Makaurau.”



Te Whatu Ora Medical Officer of Health Dr Michael Hale says speed is a factor in around 70 per cent of injury crashes in New Zealand.

“This is shocking because it is so preventable. Speed causes some crashes, because it makes it harder for us to take in everything going on, plus we travel further before we stop. Even when speed wasn’t the reason for the crash, how fast you go usually decides if you live or die.”

NOTES TO EDITORS – ADDITIONAL QUOTES:

Rodney Local Board’s Deputy Chair Louise Johnston says: “We urgently need to roll out safe speeds outside of our rural schools. These are our most vulnerable road users and it is our job to protect children. 60 and 80 km/hr speeds outside schools are just not acceptable. We can’t have different standards between urban and rural schools. Regardless of the reason for a vehicle crash, the speed limit will determine the outcome. This is just physics and you can’t argue with science.”

Ron Devlin, Te Hiku Region Manager for Fire and Emergency NZ, says: “As first responders to motor vehicle accidents, Fire and Emergency often sees first-hand the terrible effects of speed on our roads. Therefore, we are pleased to support Katoa, Ka Ora and its vision to reduce harm and make the roading network of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland safe to walk, bike or drive.”

Adam Beattie, Area Programme Manager - Road to Zero - for Waka Kotahi, says: "This plan builds on the excellent work and results that AT has already achieved and will make roads safer for all Aucklanders, with a focus on children travelling to and from school.”

