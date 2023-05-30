Fatal Crash - Kaingaroa, Far North
Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 6:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm two people have died following a fatal
crash in Kaingaroa
in the Far North this
afternoon.
Police responded to the crash, on Pukewhai
Rd, around 12.30pm.
Sadly, one person received
critical injuries and died at the scene.
A second
person was transported to hospital in a critical condition
but has
also since died.
We extend our condolences
to their families at this difficult time.
The Serous
Crash Unit is in attendance and enquiries into the
circumstances
of the crash are
underway.
