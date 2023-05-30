Fatal Crash - Kaingaroa, Far North

Police can confirm two people have died following a fatal crash in Kaingaroa

in the Far North this afternoon.

Police responded to the crash, on Pukewhai Rd, around 12.30pm.

Sadly, one person received critical injuries and died at the scene.

A second person was transported to hospital in a critical condition but has

also since died.

We extend our condolences to their families at this difficult time.

The Serous Crash Unit is in attendance and enquiries into the circumstances

of the crash are underway.

