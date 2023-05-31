Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Keeps Changes To 2023/24 Fees And Charges To A Minimum

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:44 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kāpiti Coast District Council has adopted its fees and charges schedule for 2023/24, increasing most fees and charges by 4.2 percent, in line with local government inflation.

Deputy Mayor Lawrence Kirby said reviewing fees and charges each year as part of the Annual Plan process is another balancing act for Council and was considered over a series of workshops earlier in the year.

“It’s always a challenge finding that happy place between maintaining levels of service and keeping fees and charges affordable for our communities.

“While inflation has significantly impacted the cost of delivering our services and facilities – from libraries, pools and parks, through to animal management, community halls and building consents – we’ve done our best to keep changes beyond local government inflation, and to a minimum.

“We know that for many people in our communities every cent counts right now. We don’t want our fees to be a barrier for people, we want everyone to be able to access to our pools and libraries, and to be able to come together in our community facilities” says Deputy Mayor Kirby.

“The few additional changes we’ve had to make include changes to some Waikanae hall hire fees to ensure consistency across our community halls portfolio, a new spectator fee of $2 at the Waikanae Pool (this does not apply to Learn to Swim or adults supervising under 8-year- olds), and updating Trade waste volumetric charges to align with the Trade Waste Bylaw 2019.”

Approximately 16 percent of Council’s total operating income comes from user fees and charges. Many of the services provided by the Council, such as swimming pool admissions, are subsidised by ratepayers so that users only pay a portion of the full cost.

The impact of increasing fees and charges reduces the rates increase and vice versa. The changes to fees and charges contribute to the average rates increase of 7.8 percent in 2023/24. The Annual Plan and rates for 2023/24 will go to Council for adoption on Thursday 29 June. Fees and charges are adopted earlier to help streamline the dog registration process.

Council reviews fees and charges as part of its Annual Plan and/or Long-term Plan process. The review is guided by Council’s Revenue and Financing Policy on how to fund Council services.

For the full schedule of fees and charges for 2023/24, and more information on on the Annual Plan and rates for 2023/24 visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/DeliveringForKapiti.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments.
Dutifully National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has since opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>



 
 

Government: Supporting A Strong Future For Screen Sector

The Government is making it easier for the screen sector to access support in order to attract more domestic and international film productions to help grow the economy. More>>


Labour Congress 2023: Chris Hipkins Speech

126 days ago I had the tremendous honour of becoming the Leader of the Labour Party and three days after that the enormous privilege of being sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>


Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 