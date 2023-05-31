Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Job-seekers Empowered Through Stratford’s Workforce Programme

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 11:01 am
Stratford District Council

It’s been another successful year for Stratford District Council’s (SDC) Workforce Programme. Since August 2022, over 40 full-time work placements have been made, and 98 job-seekers have been helped with employment advice, CV services, and financial support for things like industry training, driver licences, and the tools, equipment and clothes needed for work.

Stratford’s Workforce Programme is a Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) initiative funded by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD). The programme supports rangatahi who are not employed or enrolled in training or education, as well as those aged over 25 years who are disadvantaged in the workforce and need support to gain employment.

Samantha Vega, SDC Workforce Coordinator, says much of her mahi supports people at both ends of the traditional employment journey.

“We’re helping rangatahi get started with their first jobs and find connections within an industry they’ll enjoy. We’re also working closely with a local driving instructor to provide driving lessons to help people become more employable and create safer drivers in our community,” says Samantha.

“We have access to mental health support professionals for those who need help. We can also support mature job-seekers who are having trouble finding work and face many barriers. We work with people on a one-on-one basis to find the best fit for their needs.”

SDC’s Workforce Programme works closely with MSD to take advantage of their services where possible. There’s also close collaboration with the local business community. The programme connects employers to job-seekers and can provide a wage subsidy, industry training, and business support through the Employers & Manufacturers Association (EMA). Samantha says the programme wouldn’t be the success it is without the support of local businesses.

“Our business community have been incredible. Local employers, like Quintin Oakes Builders, Allan McCullough Painters, Northern Dairy, and Dairymaster Milking Systems, just to name a few, have really supported our young people on their first steps towards a rewarding career.”

“We work with a variety of trades in the community, and they’re a popular avenue into employment for rangatahi in Stratford. Let’s just say, we’ve funded a lot of tools, vehicle licences, and work boots,” laughs Samantha.

The Mayors Taskforce for Jobs NZ (MTFJ) is a national network of New Zealand’s Mayors who are working towards all young people being engaged in employment, training or education, and other positive outcomes in their communities.

“People in rural communities, like ours, can often face challenges when looking for work. MTFJ has allowed us to face those challenges head-on; giving people access to quality training, driver licencing, and a connection to local employers,” explains Samantha.

“It’s not too late to get support if you’re looking for work. Come and see me at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre on Wednesdays. No appointment needed. I’m here to help!”

For more information about the Workforce Programme, people can email workforce@stratford.govt.nz, visit Stratford.govt.nz/Work or call 06 765 6099.

