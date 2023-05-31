1130 Update On Auckland Train Services
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 11:41 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport
Limited train services have started running again on
Auckland’s passenger rail network following the evacuation
of the Auckland Train Control Centre earlier this morning
due to the serious fire in Favona.
- KiwiRail’s
Wellington Train Control Service is looking after
Auckland’s train services while the Auckland Train Control
Centre remains evacuated.
- Services have resumed on
the Western Line, stopping at all stations between Britomart
and Swanson.
- The Southern Line currently has train
services running between Britomart and Penrose, and between
Puhinui and Papakura. Buses are shuttling passengers between
Penrose and Puhinui while Ōtāhuhu Station is closed
because of potentially toxic smoke from the fire in
Favona.
- There will continue to be some delays and
cancellations affecting Western and Southern Line services
as flow-on effects from the suspension of services this
morning, and while our trains and crews are relocated to
where they need to be.
- Services on the Onehunga and
Eastern Lines remain cancelled until further
notice.
© Scoop Media
