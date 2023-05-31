Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

1130 Update On Auckland Train Services

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 11:41 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Limited train services have started running again on Auckland’s passenger rail network following the evacuation of the Auckland Train Control Centre earlier this morning due to the serious fire in Favona.

  • KiwiRail’s Wellington Train Control Service is looking after Auckland’s train services while the Auckland Train Control Centre remains evacuated.
  • Services have resumed on the Western Line, stopping at all stations between Britomart and Swanson.
  • The Southern Line currently has train services running between Britomart and Penrose, and between Puhinui and Papakura. Buses are shuttling passengers between Penrose and Puhinui while Ōtāhuhu Station is closed because of potentially toxic smoke from the fire in Favona.
  • There will continue to be some delays and cancellations affecting Western and Southern Line services as flow-on effects from the suspension of services this morning, and while our trains and crews are relocated to where they need to be.
  • Services on the Onehunga and Eastern Lines remain cancelled until further notice.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments. Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>



 
 

Government: Supporting A Strong Future For Screen Sector

The Government is making it easier for the screen sector to access support in order to attract more domestic and international film productions to help grow the economy. More>>


Labour Congress 2023: Chris Hipkins Speech

126 days ago I had the tremendous honour of becoming the Leader of the Labour Party and three days after that the enormous privilege of being sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>


Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 