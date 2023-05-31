Lanes Blocked – Southwestern Motorway, Near Hillsborough - Auckland City

Police are advising motorists a section of the Southwestern motorway, near

Hillsborough, is currently blocked while emergency services respond to an

incident.

Both northbound and southbound lanes are currently blocked.

We ask motorists to avoid the area where possible or to expect delays while

the incident is resolved.

We thank the public for their patience.

