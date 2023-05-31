Lanes Blocked – Southwestern Motorway, Near Hillsborough - Auckland City
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 5:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising motorists a section of the
Southwestern motorway, near
Hillsborough, is currently
blocked while emergency services respond to
an
incident.
Both northbound and southbound lanes
are currently blocked.
We ask motorists to avoid the
area where possible or to expect delays while
the
incident is resolved.
We thank the public for their
patience.
