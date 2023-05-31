Fatal Crash - Botany
One person has died following a crash in Botany this afternoon.
Emergency services responded to reports of
the two-vehicle crash, near the
intersection of Botany Road and Golfland Drive, at 2.42pm.
Sadly, one person died at the scene.
A second person has since been
transported to hospital with
critical
injuries.
Road blocks have since been
removed at the intersection of Botany Road and Ti
Rakau Drive, however, diversions remain in place around the scene at the
intersections of Botany Road and Millhouse Drive, and Botany and Tarnica
Roads, and these are expected to remain for several hours.
Police are advising
motorists to expect lengthy delays and to
avoid
travelling in the area where possible.
The
Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and enquiries into the
circumstances
of the crash are now under way.