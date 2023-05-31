Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fatal Crash - Botany

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 5:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a crash in Botany this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to reports of the two-vehicle crash, near the
intersection of Botany Road and Golfland Drive, at 2.42pm.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

A second person has since been transported to hospital with critical
injuries.

Road blocks have since been removed at the intersection of Botany Road and Ti
Rakau Drive, however, diversions remain in place around the scene at the
intersections of Botany Road and Millhouse Drive, and Botany and Tarnica
Roads, and these are expected to remain for several hours.

Police are advising motorists to expect lengthy delays and to avoid
travelling in the area where possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and enquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are now under way.

