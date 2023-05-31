Fatal Crash - Botany

One person has died following a crash in Botany this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to reports of the two-vehicle crash, near the

intersection of Botany Road and Golfland Drive, at 2.42pm.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

A second person has since been transported to hospital with critical

injuries.

Road blocks have since been removed at the intersection of Botany Road and Ti

Rakau Drive, however, diversions remain in place around the scene at the

intersections of Botany Road and Millhouse Drive, and Botany and Tarnica

Roads, and these are expected to remain for several hours.

Police are advising motorists to expect lengthy delays and to avoid

travelling in the area where possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and enquiries into the circumstances

of the crash are now under way.

© Scoop Media

