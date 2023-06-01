South Auckland Scrap Metal Fire Final Update

The fire at the scrap metal yard on James Fletcher Drive in Favona, Auckland, is now out.

It was extinguished around 2am on Thursday. Fire and Emergency crews will remain on site today to monitor hotspots.

It is now safe for residents to open windows and doors, and to run air conditioning and ventilation units.

District Manager Brad Mosby thanked those impacted by the smoke and road closures around the scene over the past 24 hours for their patience and cooperation.

"We will now work with the property owner to formally hand the site back to them," he says.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place.

This is the final update for this incident.

