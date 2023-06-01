South Auckland Scrap Metal Fire Final Update
Thursday, 1 June 2023, 9:24 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The fire at the scrap metal yard on James Fletcher Drive
in Favona, Auckland, is now out.
It was extinguished
around 2am on Thursday. Fire and Emergency crews will remain
on site today to monitor hotspots.
It is now safe for
residents to open windows and doors, and to run air
conditioning and ventilation units.
District Manager
Brad Mosby thanked those impacted by the smoke and road
closures around the scene over the past 24 hours for their
patience and cooperation.
"We will now work with the
property owner to formally hand the site back to them," he
says.
An investigation into the cause of the fire will
take place.
This is the final update for this
incident.
