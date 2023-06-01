Upper Hutt Event Fund Open For Applications

Upper Hutt City Council is currently accepting applications from local event organisers in its efforts to support a range of diverse events that have a significant contribution to the city.

Last year, over 20 events were funded, including some familiar titles like Blossom Valley, Karapoti Classic and Brewtown Christmas Carols.

Council’s Director of Strategy, Partnerships and Growth, Vibhuti Chopra says “last year we successfully reviewed applications against our new Event Strategy for the first time and this was a great success. This year, we will continue to offer increased funding of up to $10,000 for large events.”

Council reviews applications under four event categories: Signature Events, Large Events, Regional Events and Local Community Events, and each event must align with a specific number of strategy objectives.

Strategy objectives are:

Achieve staged growth of an events portfolio designed to maximise opportunities, provide measurable economic outcomes for the city, and growing the visitor economy.

Strengthen aspects of Upper Hutt City Council and HuttValleyNZ’s brand positioning that will showcase industry, culture and community and will reinforce pride in the city.

Encourage active community participation and engagement, therefore getting locals and visitors to try new things and discover new places.

Supporting the growth of local talent, as well as local businesses and organisations to directly or indirectly benefit from events.

A strong emphasis on Kaitiakitanga – guardianship of the land. Events that protect and enhance our city’s natural environment.

Generate positive legacy outcomes that benefit future generations.

“We are excited to see this year’s applications and how they can bring a sense of vibrancy and culture to Upper Hutt, while contributing to our city’s economy and sustainability initiatives” Chopra says.

The event fund is open until 30 June 2023.

Applications can be made through the council website, upperhuttcity.com/event-fund

