Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Upper Hutt Event Fund Open For Applications

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 9:26 am
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council

Upper Hutt City Council is currently accepting applications from local event organisers in its efforts to support a range of diverse events that have a significant contribution to the city.

Last year, over 20 events were funded, including some familiar titles like Blossom Valley, Karapoti Classic and Brewtown Christmas Carols.

Council’s Director of Strategy, Partnerships and Growth, Vibhuti Chopra says “last year we successfully reviewed applications against our new Event Strategy for the first time and this was a great success. This year, we will continue to offer increased funding of up to $10,000 for large events.”

Council reviews applications under four event categories: Signature Events, Large Events, Regional Events and Local Community Events, and each event must align with a specific number of strategy objectives.

Strategy objectives are:

  • Achieve staged growth of an events portfolio designed to maximise opportunities, provide measurable economic outcomes for the city, and growing the visitor economy.
  • Strengthen aspects of Upper Hutt City Council and HuttValleyNZ’s brand positioning that will showcase industry, culture and community and will reinforce pride in the city.
  • Encourage active community participation and engagement, therefore getting locals and visitors to try new things and discover new places.
  • Supporting the growth of local talent, as well as local businesses and organisations to directly or indirectly benefit from events.
  • A strong emphasis on Kaitiakitanga – guardianship of the land. Events that protect and enhance our city’s natural environment.
  • Generate positive legacy outcomes that benefit future generations.

“We are excited to see this year’s applications and how they can bring a sense of vibrancy and culture to Upper Hutt, while contributing to our city’s economy and sustainability initiatives” Chopra says.

The event fund is open until 30 June 2023.

Applications can be made through the council website, upperhuttcity.com/event-fund

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Upper Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments. Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>



 
 

Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next ‘giant leap’ in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


Government: Supporting A Strong Future For Screen Sector

The Government is making it easier for the screen sector to access support in order to attract more domestic and international film productions to help grow the economy. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Govt Emissions Target Possible, Big Changes Required

New modelling on New Zealand’s energy system reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment as well behavioural change. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 