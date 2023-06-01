Bask In The Blooms At Blossom Valley

Upper Hutt’s Aston Norwood Gardens will be transformed into a spring wonderland this September as its hundreds of mature cherry trees bloom.

Over the past few years, visitors have gathered in their thousands to explore the gardens and experience the cherry blossoms. This year, Blossom Valley, which runs from 14thSeptember to 8th October, will be featuring entertainment on the weekend of the 16th and 17th September and the23rd and 24thSeptember. Tickets are on sale now at blossomvalley.nz.

The garden was established in the 1990s by Mark and Fiona Rammell, who planted more than 350 cherry trees throughout the 14-acre site. This makes it the largest single display of mature cherry trees in the country.

As spring arrives, the trees, which take 25 years to reach full maturity, erupt into a display of pink and white blooms. Blossom Valley gives visitors a chance to explore the blooms and the onsite cafe will be offering a selection of foods, with tea and coffee and additional food available in the gardens at the Waterfall Kiosk and the Stables, two new areas which were introduced last year and proved a great success. A new offering this year is High Tea in the beautiful High Tea Room which can be purchased with a ticket pass. What a lovely way to celebrate Spring with a High Tea followed by a glorious garden walk.

Mark says he was inspired to plant the trees after a visit to Kyoto, Japan during Hanami (flower watching) season. Blossom Valley will be a chance for Kiwis to experience the magic of thousands of delicate pink and white blossoms to mark the start of spring.

“The blossoms are a hit with all visitors. We get so much great feedback from people who visit during blossom season, it’s a really magical experience.”

“Even the Tūī love them; we walk around in the mornings and the Tūī are on the ground drunk from enjoying so much nectar from the blooms,” he says.

Aston Norwood Garden is one of Wellington’s best-kept secrets and spring is the best time to experience it.

“In addition to the family-friendly day-time sessions we’ll be running every day, we’re also offering an after dark experience. The trees will be lit up and these sessions are a different way to enjoy the blossoms,” says Mark.

Look out on our ticketing site for the newly introduced multiple pass. As Mark says, “Often it is hard to hit it just right with the full bloom so buying a multiple pass means you can come as often as you like on any Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday throughout the daytime Blossom Season without having to book a specific time or date. These tickets are limited so be in quick.”

The gardens are located on State Highway 2 just before the Remutaka Hill. To manage traffic, visitors need to pre-purchase tickets which gives them access to the gardens. Two separate car parks will be used to keep the flow of people leaving and arriving and to provide minimal disruption to traffic.

Blossom Valley will run from 14th September till 8th October at Aston Norwood Gardens, SH2, Upper Hutt. Tickets for daytime sessions are: $10 for adults weekdays, $15 for adults weekends, children under 10 years free and don’t forget those multiple session passes.

Tickets for night time sessions are : $20 adults, $10children 5 years to 10 years, under fives free.

Head to blossomvalley.nz to purchase your tickets for an experience you will always remember.

© Scoop Media

