Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Lavender: Arrest Made Over Young Man’s Death

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 11:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have made an arrest in connection with a young man’s death, which sparked a wider investigation into an alleged methamphetamine importation operation.

Twenty-one-year-old Aiden Sagala died on 7 March 2023 in Auckland City Hospital. Aiden had innocently drank from a beer can, which unbeknown to him contained high purity liquid methamphetamine.

An investigation has been underway into Aiden’s death since then, and we can now advise further pathology and toxicology testing has now been completed.

His tragic death initiated Operation Lavender which has seen numerous serious drugs charges already laid, and a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drugs recovered at an address in Manukau.

The Operation Lavender team uncovered a significant drug importation, in which drugs in liquid form were allegedly being imported into concealed in beer cans.

Whilst the final calculations are not yet complete, Police estimate the value of the drug seizure to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Today, this investigation progressed further with Police arresting and charging a 40-year-old man with manslaughter.

This man, who is already before the Court as part of Operation Lavender, is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court later today.

The investigation team has informed Aiden’s family of this development and we are continuing to support them through this process.

As the matter is now before the Court, we are not in a position to comment further at this stage.

Police enquiries into the wider importation investigation remains ongoing and we cannot rule out further charges being laid.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments. Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>



 
 

Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next ‘giant leap’ in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


Government: Supporting A Strong Future For Screen Sector

The Government is making it easier for the screen sector to access support in order to attract more domestic and international film productions to help grow the economy. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Govt Emissions Target Possible, Big Changes Required

New modelling on New Zealand’s energy system reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment as well behavioural change. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 