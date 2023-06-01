Police Are Following Positive Lines Of Enquiry Into A Serious Assault In Newtown
Thursday, 1 June 2023, 4:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police responded to reports of an assault on Hutchinson
Road around 3pm
yesterday, where it appears a weapon was
used.
One person was transported to hospital in a
serious condition where they
remain.
Cordons were
in place today as Police conducted a scene
examination.
Police are following positive lines of
enquiry.
If you have any information that may assist
Police in our investigation,
please contact Police on 105
or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
[1]
‘Update Report’.
Please reference file
number: 230531/6528
Alternatively, you can report any
information anonymously via Crime Stoppers
on 0800 555
111.
