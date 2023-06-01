Police Are Following Positive Lines Of Enquiry Into A Serious Assault In Newtown

Police responded to reports of an assault on Hutchinson Road around 3pm

yesterday, where it appears a weapon was used.

One person was transported to hospital in a serious condition where they

remain.

Cordons were in place today as Police conducted a scene examination.

Police are following positive lines of enquiry.

If you have any information that may assist Police in our investigation,

please contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1]

‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number: 230531/6528

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers

on 0800 555 111.

